Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb a little

We'll see highs get back to the mid-80s by this weekend.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weather is easy to forecast and that will continue through the weekend.

Sunshine will fill the skies again today. Most of us will see highs reach the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Very little change between most locations in our region. There might be a few locations that actually reach the low 80s but most stay in the 70s. It will be really easy to enjoy!

By the weekend, everyone will likely reach the mid-80s. This puts us above normal for this part of September. We should be around 79 and we will likely reach 84 to 86 degrees. It is still pretty comfortable when you consider the humidity remains low.

If you came here looking for rain chances, you came to the right place. I am going to talk about them but I am not convinced we see anything significant on Monday. By the time Tuesday gets here it could include a few more showers. That is probably the next best chance we have in our 7-Day forecast.

Take care of each other!

