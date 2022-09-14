Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Florence Ave. Tuesday night.
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Florence Ave. Tuesday night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot.

When officers got there, they found a juvenile victim who was suffering a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’ll update you as we get more information.

