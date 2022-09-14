Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders are taking part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County.

The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

Every year there’s a plan put into action to prepare for the worst-case scenario. The exercise is part of a local, state and federal partnership.

“Test our plan, our procedures, to be sure what is written, that we follow that. And we have the successful outcome that we expect. And if don’t, we utilize that to improve from there,” said Dustin Hines, Madison County Emergency Management.

There are about 40 people from 11 different counties participating in the program in Madison County on Wednesday.

The destruction process of the chemical weapon is underway at the depot and set to be done next year.

