Lexington faith leaders weigh in on recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As gun violence continues to run rampant across Lexington, city leaders are speaking out, as the community demands answers.

“It is brazen. It is bold, and it is without shame,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Gorton addressed the violence and steps the city is taking to address it.

“Almost everything this government does directly or indirectly touches violence prevention and intervention,” Gorton said.

The city’s homicide count is just three away from beating last year’s record.

“Each and every one of the instances of violence here in our community is a tragedy and it needs to be treated as such,” Rev. Clark Williams said. “Not only by these families but by all of us in Lexington.”

Rev. Williams is part of the Lexington Black faith community. He said the city is not as safe as it has been, and work has to be done.

“I know that in the faith community, the organization BUILD has been pressing the city for multiple administrations to really consider the group violence intervention program as a way to really reach folks that may be at risk of committing these violent acts and putting wrap around services and support around them,” Rev. Williams said.

Rev. Williams said he would like to see past programs reintroduced to focus on the youth and also address disparities in the city.

“We need more investment through our parks and recreation and directors and things in those places that can create the programming and maintain programming that will allow our young people to have things to do,” Williams said.

Wednesday evening, both Mayor Gorton and her challenger in November’s election David Kloiber, are expected to participate in a candidate forum at the Lyric Theatre. They’ll be taking questions and it starts at 6:00 p.m.

