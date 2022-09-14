Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth

One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass.

One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky.

For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the queen was an important part of her life.

“When you see her so much, she becomes a part of your household, she becomes a part of the conversation,” said Mills, the owner of Chevy Chase Coin Laundry Wildcat Express.

She said she wishes she was able to go back to London and visit Buckingham Palace to pay her respects, like she did when Princess Diana died.

Her family was there last week, and they said the streets were filled with people and flowers.

“To me in my life, being from there, until I was 20, it means a lot to me to be respectful and watch that, and not in person but to watch that and pay my respects on TV,” Mills said.

When Mandy moved overseas to come to Kentucky for school, she didn’t realize that there was a little bit of home here in the bluegrass. The queen had a love for horses and would come visit Lexington for the races.

“You know it feels like a part of her is still here,” Mills said.

Although people like Mandy admired the Queen, not everyone felt the same way.

People across the world say they aren’t mourning the queen’s death—like Professor Opal Palmer Adisa. She’s a writer and scholar born in Jamaica, a country ruled by Britain for more than 300 years.

“The British government and the queen have treated us rather badly in that they have gained and profited tremendously from us in the Caribbean as African people,” Adisa said.

Mills said she understands that everyone has their own opinions on the monarchy.

“They could’ve had negative experiences from her. I didn’t. And so I respect that they have those feelings,” Mills said.

