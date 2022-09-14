Midway begins inaugural ‘Sprint Football’ season this Saturday

It’s football with one noticeable difference than football as we know it
MIDWAY SPRINT FOOTBALL
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Have you ever heard of ‘sprint football?’ Well, you’re about to and, at Midway University, they are learning the game as well.

“I think that it’s huge,” says junior lineman Gavin Lay. Lay, who played high school football at Bellevue, is glad to be playing again. “People don’t understand that it’s still football and when we play Bellarmine Saturday, it’s gonna be exciting.”

The game is the same as football, at any level, with one major and noticeable exception, the players are smaller. A 178-pound weight limit for anyone on the field is the biggest rule. “It’s a growing sport,” says first year head coach Dan Davis who has coached football for more than 25 years.

“I think once we actually start playing games this fall, and people begin to see what the football looks like, that’s gonna alleviate a lot of a concerns or questions.”

Midway will be a charter member of the new Midwest Sprint Football League (MSFL) which will begin play in the fall of 2022. Davis says ‘sprint football’ is not a novelty.

“I think once they actually see the game and go, hey, it looks like real football. You know why? Because it is real football!”

The Eagles kick off the season Saturday at 7pm against Bellarmine at Franklin Co. High School.

