Midway Museum celebrates grand opening

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Midway Museum celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday.

Showing off the city’s proud history of thoroughbred racehorses, railroads and distilleries took decades to come to fruition.

David Hume, the president of Midway Museum, said Midway was the first town in the United States specifically built for the railroad.

On the rail line, it’s mid-way between Frankfort and Lexington. It was home to former Governor Bereton Jones. Before they were presidents, Abraham Lincoln and George W. Bush made a brief visit, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“She drove through town and been through the town and in Woodford County,” Hume said.

Those stories and more can now be found inside Midway Museum.

Wednesday’s grand opening was 20 years in the making. So what took so long to get to this point?

“We needed to have a little bit more of a grassroots process,” Hume said.

Hume said it needed more community support. Over time, Midway residents were collecting old photographs from their homes and businesses to be eventually displayed.

“I think it wasn’t the right time 20 years ago and it’s the right time now,” Hume said.

Inside you’ll find hometown heroes like the 1937 Midway state basketball champions, notable families like the Weisenbergers, champion thoroughbreds, and of course, the railroad.

You’ll also find African American influence and distilleries displayed, as well as three movies that were filmed in town. It also doesn’t shy away from its negative past.

Organizers say the 100-year-old Midway Woman’s Club was the backbone of the museum.

“We had pictures from boxes of documents that we gave them,” said Genie Graf, co-president of Midway Women’s Club.

Midway’s past is now on full display, and museum leaders say it was well worth the wait.

The museum is free to the public.

