Superintendent says FCPS focusing on student achievement, safety and equity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools students have been back in the classroom for more than a month now.

Schools are operating normally, with masks being optional.

Wednesday, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins gave an update on the district and its students during his State of Schools address.

During the address, Dr. Liggins said the district is working to promote student achievement, ensure student safety, and create equity in education.

He told the audience the pandemic had a great impact on Fayette County Public Schools. During that time, the district provided more than 50,000 chrome books to students for virtual learning. Liggins said about 46% of the total student body missed instructional days.

Schools are waiting for the return of state test scores at the end of this month to see where students are academically. In the meantime, the district is working to address the extensive learning loss.

The Fayette Education Foundation has awarded nearly $50,000 to schools for enrichment programs.

Liggins said the district has hired more counselors to meet the increased demand for student mental health services. It’s also hired more school officers in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

Liggins said the past two years have been focused on keeping students and staff safe. He hopes this year will look more like a typical school year.

“Once we can get students and teachers together consistently, and tackle the curriculum and the academic needs, that will be a really huge thing that we can accomplish this year that will make a huge difference in where we’re trying to go in the future,” said Dr. Liggins.

The superintendent says the district is still in need of bus drivers and school nutrition workers. He encourages those who are interested to apply.

