UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball.

UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14.

The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2. Move-in starts at 5:00 a.m. on the 1st, and ticket distribution is at 9:00 a.m. on the 2nd.

It’ll be the first time since 2019 the campout will take place.

