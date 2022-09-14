UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule

The Wildcats enter year seven under Nick Mingione
UK will play in the SEC Tournament semifinals for just the second time in school history after knocking out LSU on Saturday, 7-2.(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule at home next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. When the Wildcats host Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park on March 17-19 it will be only the second time in since the opening of the 2013 season the Cats begin league play at home.

The non-conference schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Conference series are subject to change for television scheduling.

After opening weekend the Cats will travel to Alabama (March 24-26) and Georgia (April 7-9) with a series at home versus South Carolina (March 31-April 2) nestled in between. UK will wrap the first half of SEC play by traveling to Tennessee (April 14-16).

The SEC Tournament will run from May 23-28 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Cats are entering their seventh season under head coach Nick Mingione and have won 176 games during his tenure, including a 33-win season in 2022. Mingione now is third on Kentucky’s all-time coaching victories list and owns the second-highest winning percentage among coaches who were at the helm for 100 or more games.

March 17-19 vs. Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

March 24-26 vs. Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium (Tuscaloosa)

March 31-April 2 vs. South Carolina at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

April 7-9 vs. Georgia at Foley Field (Athens)

April 14-16 vs. Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville)

April 21-23 vs. Mississippi State at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

April 28-30 vs. Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium (Nashville)

May 5-7 vs. Florida at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

May 12-14 vs. LSU at Alex Box Stadium (Baton Rouge)

May 18-20 vs. Missouri at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

