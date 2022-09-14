UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule at home next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. When the Wildcats host Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park on March 17-19 it will be only the second time in since the opening of the 2013 season the Cats begin league play at home.

The non-conference schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Conference series are subject to change for television scheduling.

After opening weekend the Cats will travel to Alabama (March 24-26) and Georgia (April 7-9) with a series at home versus South Carolina (March 31-April 2) nestled in between. UK will wrap the first half of SEC play by traveling to Tennessee (April 14-16).

The SEC Tournament will run from May 23-28 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Cats are entering their seventh season under head coach Nick Mingione and have won 176 games during his tenure, including a 33-win season in 2022. Mingione now is third on Kentucky’s all-time coaching victories list and owns the second-highest winning percentage among coaches who were at the helm for 100 or more games.

March 17-19 vs. Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

March 24-26 vs. Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium (Tuscaloosa)

March 31-April 2 vs. South Carolina at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

April 7-9 vs. Georgia at Foley Field (Athens)

April 14-16 vs. Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville)

April 21-23 vs. Mississippi State at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

April 28-30 vs. Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium (Nashville)

May 5-7 vs. Florida at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

May 12-14 vs. LSU at Alex Box Stadium (Baton Rouge)

May 18-20 vs. Missouri at Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington)

