UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Wednesday announced it would be playing Florida A&M as part of the Unity Series, an annual event between the Wildcats and a SWAC school.

The game will be played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 21.

Former Wildcat Reggie Warford will be this year’s Unity Series Legend. Warford played at UK from 1973-76 and is the first Black men’s basketball player to graduate from the school. Warford died after a long illness back in May of 2022.

Clemon Johnson is the Florida A&M legend who will also be honored.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.