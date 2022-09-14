UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series

Game will celebrate life of former Wildcat, Reggie Warford
(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Wednesday announced it would be playing Florida A&M as part of the Unity Series, an annual event between the Wildcats and a SWAC school.

The game will be played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 21.

Former Wildcat Reggie Warford will be this year’s Unity Series Legend. Warford played at UK from 1973-76 and is the first Black men’s basketball player to graduate from the school. Warford died after a long illness back in May of 2022.

Clemon Johnson is the Florida A&M legend who will also be honored.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Lexington police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a...
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
Logan S. Reed
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Florence Ave. Tuesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Midway Sprint Football
Midway begins inaugural ‘Sprint Football’ season this Saturday
FILE: Members of the Big Blue Nation wait in front of Memorial Coliseum for tickets to the 2019...
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
Walt Wells to return to EKU sideline against Charleston Southern
UK rallies to beat LSU 71-66
Kentucky MBB to host Yale on December 10