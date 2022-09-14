UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus.

Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree.

[Story continues below mugshot]

Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.(Warren County Jail)

12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2 on social media was unfounded. Police say a person of interest is in custody. No threat to campus as PS2 has been cleared. Classes are still set to resume at 1:50 p.m.

UPDATE @12:15 p.m.: Police say there has been a bomb threat via social media in the area of Parking Structure 2. Stay out of the area. Police are on scene. Updates will follow. It’s unclear if the bomb threat and explosive device found are related.

12:07 p.m. update: ALL CLEAR. ATF has determined the material found on campus was construction related and posed no threat to campus. Classes will resume at 1:50 p.m.

-----------

Isaac LIVE: WKU Students Evacuated After Potential Explosive Device Found on Campus

WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near Cherry Hall. However, officials have said this is believed to be construction related. THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE THREAT.

Meanwhile, all classes on the Bowling Green campus are suspended until further notice. Stay clear of the top of the Hill.

All buildings at the bottom of the hill (including DSU and the Preston Center) are open and operational. Students, faculty AND staff evacuated from other buildings on campus should utilize those spaces.

Follow http://wku.edu for more information.

