Calipari and Payne share laugh at Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari and Kenny Payne spent a decade together on the UK basketball bench guiding the Wildcats to a national championship and four Final Four appearances.

In Louisville Wednesday night at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner, the two were together again had a laugh when UofL coach Kenny Payne said, “This is a basketball state. It’s the best of the best.”

When Coach Cal uttered the word “careful” which brought down the house.

Calipari was referencing his recent back-and-forth with UK football coach Mark Stoops about Kentucky being a “basketball school”.

Payne responded with, “I said state. I’m not getting into that!”

