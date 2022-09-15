Calipari and Payne share laugh at Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner

The UK and UofL basketball coaches brought down the house with one exchange
Calipari & Payne share funny moment at Kentucky Chamber dinner
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari and Kenny Payne spent a decade together on the UK basketball bench guiding the Wildcats to a national championship and four Final Four appearances.

In Louisville Wednesday night at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner, the two were together again had a laugh when UofL coach Kenny Payne said, “This is a basketball state. It’s the best of the best.”

When Coach Cal uttered the word “careful” which brought down the house.

Calipari was referencing his recent back-and-forth with UK football coach Mark Stoops about Kentucky being a “basketball school”.

Payne responded with, “I said state. I’m not getting into that!”

