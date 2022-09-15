Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Warmer Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We roll on with the nicest week of weather of the entire year with dry skies and pleasant temps. As we head into the weekend, we keep the dry sky but boost the temps up a bit. Beyond that, I have a few changes into next week as the tropics come to life.

I’m also taking a deeper look toward the end of fall and beginning of winter.

Let’s get into it with today’s pleasant stuff. Highs are upper 70s and low 80s across central and eastern Kentucky with 80-85 in the west. We will see that 80-85 take up residence across the rest of the state Friday into the weekend with some high clouds showing up.

Some of those clouds may actually be smoke from all those western wildfires. This would be our 3rd or 4th go round with smoky skies so far this year.

The trend on the models is to bring a shower or storm chance in here Monday and Tuesday.

