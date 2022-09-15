Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause.

Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’

AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support.

Restaurants taking part include Carson’s, Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Lussi Brown Coffee Bar. You can see the full list of restaurants here.

Each will donate a minimum of 25% of all sales toward supporting communities impacted by HIV and AIDS.

