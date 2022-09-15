Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause

AVOL
Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’
By India Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause.

Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’

AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support.

Restaurants taking part include Carson’s, Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Lussi Brown Coffee Bar. You can see the full list of restaurants here.

Each will donate a minimum of 25% of all sales toward supporting communities impacted by HIV and AIDS.

