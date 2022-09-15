Hunger Walk held at LCA to shed light on food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hunger walks were held in Kentucky on Thursday to shed light on food insecurity in the state.

Mayor Linda Gorton declared September Hunger Walk Month in Lexington.

Students gathered in the bleachers at Lexington Christian Academy to learn how they can make a difference in the community. They say their school prides itself on its leadership when giving back to others.

People from different organizations spoke about the urgent need for food in some areas of eastern Kentucky.

“We forget that in some small communities that food insecurity has always been an issue and so that is the point of this event, to bring light to that,” said Tina Bryson with the Christian Appalachian Project.

Students at the school walked around the track with the goal to raise 25,000 pounds of food. So far, they’ve raised over 8,000 pounds of food.

“We don’t realize at LCA that many of our neighbors, even here in Fayette County, have food insecurity issues and so we are blessed beyond measure and because we’re blessed, we’re called to give back,” said Dr. Scott Wells, the head of school for LCA.

They want to encourage students to get involved and donate.

Christian Appalachian Project estimates one in five children face food insecurity in Appalachia. Bryson said taking action, one step at a time, will make a difference for families in the long run.

“Working together can let them know that they’re not alone and that they are our neighbors in Appalachia and that we can make a difference and help those families,” Bryson said.

The total amount of food collected will be announced Friday night at the LCA football game.

