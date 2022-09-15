Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb a little

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures have been very comfortable over the past few days. It’ll get even warmer this weekend.

Highs this week have mainly been in the 70s. It wasn’t until Wednesday that we actually featured a high in the low 80s. We were able to string together several days in the 70s. Now we will have another run that puts us in the low to mid-80s. An area of high pressure is slipping off to the east and as that happens we will get more of a southern flow. This is one of those things that will lift temperatures to the next level.

The early parts of next week will include an increased threat of rain. These chances are nothing to worry too much about. It is only a scattered shot of storms. Most of you will remain on the dry side.

Take care of each other!

