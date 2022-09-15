Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018

Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over for making a wide turn when he was handcuffed and subjected to a...
Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over for making a wide turn when he was handcuffed and subjected to a search of his car. (Source: LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge has ruled that a teenager’s rights were violated by a Louisville Metro Police officer during a controversial traffic stop in August 2018.

In a ruling filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Judge Greg Stivers said Tae-Ahn Lea’s rights were violated “against unlawful search and seizure from the prolonged traffic stop” by Louisville Metro Police officer Kevin Crawford.

The case will proceed as a jury decides the amount of damages Lea will be granted from the violations.

The incident was caught on body cam as Lea, who was 18 years old at the time, was pulled over by Crawford for making an improper wide turn.

Documents state while Lea had been cooperative with police, Crawford pulled the teenager out of the car and handcuffed him after putting a call from his mother on speakerphone.

Lea previously stated that as a Black teenager, he had been racially stereotyped by the officers during the traffic stop.

LMPD had opened an internal investigation into the traffic stop, which was then closed by the department when Crawford resigned from the force.

Traffic stop policy changes were brought into effect by then-LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in August 2019, including not making the removal of subjects in cars a routine procedure and handcuffing subjects only “when the officer has a reasonable and articulable belief that the subject presents a danger to the officer or another person.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
File photo of ambulance response.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Lexington police have arrested Steven Smith in a deadly shooting on Devonia Ave.
Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
Madison County Schools is getting four new school resource officers starting next week.
Madison County Schools swears in new school resource officers
It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that...
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
Martin A. Canada, 48
KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case