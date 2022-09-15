Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

Police told us it happened in the Oxford Circle area around 9:15 p.m.

We’re told a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries are.

Police said they’re looking looking for a suspect but they don’t have a clear description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

