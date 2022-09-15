Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

Police told us it happened in the Oxford Circle area around 9:15 p.m.

We’re told a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries are.

Police said they’re looking looking for a suspect but they don’t have a clear description.

We have a crew on the way and we’ll update you with more information as we get it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a...
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
Lexington police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Florence Ave. Tuesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting
Logan S. Reed
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building

Latest News

One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city.
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence
There were fiery exchanges Wednesday evening between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her...
Lexington mayoral candidates face off in heated forum
File image
Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting
One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down...
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth