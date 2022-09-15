Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car.

The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea.

According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim.

The woman’s current condition is not known, but witnesses told dispatchers she lost a limb.

Hurt is charged with first-degree assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Florence Ave. Tuesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
WATCH | Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’
Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause
File photo of ambulance response.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
Two people killed in Madison County crash
WATCH | Two people killed in Madison County crash