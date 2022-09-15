Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car.

The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea.

According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim.

The woman’s current condition is not known, but witnesses told dispatchers she lost a limb.

Hurt is charged with first-degree assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.