Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city.

“This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother.

Holding her youngest in her arms, Amanda said she and other parents in the Coolavin Apartments Complex, and in the area in general, haven’t felt comfortable enough to let their kids play like this in a while.

“It scares you. She’s not even my oldest, she’s my baby. What if any of my kids come out, come out and play here. You never know what you’re going to see. Or what they’re going to see,” she said.

Just Monday night, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the apartment complex on West Sixth Street. Prior to that, police were at the same complex for a man who had been shot, but survived, this past weekend.

A total of nine people were shot across Lexington late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There was another shooting Tuesday night on Florence Avenue, and one on Wednesday night on Oxford Circle.

“All of the young kids deserve so much better around here,” Amanda said.

Which is why community member Kelly Hobbs created the safe space for families to hang out Wednesday night. They brought 60 free pizzas and candy, getting games and races going, all in hopes of starting a conversation in the community.

“I think it’s going to make a difference,” she said.

And it let these kids be kids, at least for one evening.

