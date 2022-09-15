Long-time Clark Co. coroner Robert Gayheart remembered for his compassion

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services were held Thursday for long-time Clark County coroner Robert Gayheart.

Gayheart passed away on September 9 at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer. He was the county’s coroner for 14 years.

Clark County Judge-Executive Henry Branham talked with us at the service about who Gayheart was, both as a person and as a professional.

Branham says he first met Gayheart in 2006 and, before long, they were both elected to serve the county.

“We worked together from 2008 to 2018,″ Branham said.

Gayheart devoted more than a decade to the community, serving strongly in very sensitive situations.

“He always wanted to be cognizant of the fact that he was taking care of someone’s loved one,” Branham said.

His compassion was not confined to his position as coroner. Branham says Gayheart volunteered his time with service organizations, worked with the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and was an advocate for organ donation.

“He’s probably the reason why I chose to become an organ donor,” Branham said.

Gayheart left a large mark on the people he crossed paths with and Branham was no different.

“When you’re around someone like Robert, there’s people you’re really glad you got to know them in this lifetime and Robert is one of those in my life,” Branham said.

Gayheart is now the second Clark County official who has died within the past year following Judge-Executive Chris Pace in October 2021.

Branham says it’s challenging for the whole county to go through this trauma again, but says they will persevere.

