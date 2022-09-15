Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area.

According to the Commonwealth Journal, a man was shot multiple times.

They say he was flown out from the scene by air ambulance.

The Commonwealth Journal reports he is still alive, but we’re trying to get more information about how serious his injuries are.

The sheriff’s office says there’s no danger to the public, but their investigation is ongoing.

