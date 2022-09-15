Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive.

KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the westbound car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding, of Stanford.

Jackson was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead. KSP says Spaulding was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Spaulding’s vehicle was taken to UK Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.