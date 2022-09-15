UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to address issues related to off-campus parties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Police Department and the Lexington Police Department are partnering to address issues related to off-campus parties and other events.

According to the university, officers will increase patrols starting Thursday, Sept. 15. Those patrols will continue operating Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future.

“The safety of the campus community is our first priority in everything we do,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said in a statement. “While we are enhancing measures already in place, it’s important for students to remember that safety is a shared responsibility.”

Just last week, there was a shooting at an off-campus party where one student was shot and 10 others were injured by shrapnel.

The university also wants to remind students of these safety resources:

