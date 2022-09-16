All Blue Weather Preview: Kentucky vs. Youngstown State

Saturday’s Noon Forecast
WKYT News at 5:00AM
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For tomorrow’s game tailgating may be a bit chilly with temps in the 60s at 8 AM. By game time abundant sunshine is likely with temps near 80. Humidity stays low, but don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses. By the end of the game, temps get into the mid-80s with more sunshine! Go CATS!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
File photo of ambulance response.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

Latest News

John Calipari and Kenny Payne
Calipari and Payne share laugh at Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner
Uk Volleyball
13th ranked Kentucky falls short in five sets to Louisville
UK will play in the SEC Tournament semifinals for just the second time in school history after...
UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule
UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series