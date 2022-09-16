Ally Blake’s Forecast | A nice weekend ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a foggy start for many of us in central and eastern Kentucky with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another excellent sunny day is on tap for us and will likely continue into the weekend!

Let’s get to it! After the fog recedes a mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. Temps will rise into the low to mid-80s with a comfortable feel. Still a milker look in the sky as western wildfire smoke continues in the upper atmosphere. Tonight’s Friday Night Lights forecast looks beautiful. Tomorrow looks to be very similar to today. A few more clouds and temps are a tad warmer in the mid-80s. The Cats play at noon tomorrow and while it feels warmer, don’t forget the sunscreen! This will continue into Sunday. Next week a weak front moves in and gives us a brief chance to see some showers and storms into the start of the work week. By Wednesday, all that wraps up, and an even toastier feel in the mid to upper 80s rolls in with sunny skies.

I hope you all have a great day!

