Ally Blake’s Forecast | A nice weekend ahead

Friday Forecast
ALLY FASTCAST
ALLY FASTCAST
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a foggy start for many of us in central and eastern Kentucky with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another excellent sunny day is on tap for us and will likely continue into the weekend!

Let’s get to it! After the fog recedes a mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. Temps will rise into the low to mid-80s with a comfortable feel. Still a milker look in the sky as western wildfire smoke continues in the upper atmosphere. Tonight’s Friday Night Lights forecast looks beautiful. Tomorrow looks to be very similar to today. A few more clouds and temps are a tad warmer in the mid-80s. The Cats play at noon tomorrow and while it feels warmer, don’t forget the sunscreen! This will continue into Sunday. Next week a weak front moves in and gives us a brief chance to see some showers and storms into the start of the work week. By Wednesday, all that wraps up, and an even toastier feel in the mid to upper 80s rolls in with sunny skies.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
File photo of ambulance response.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre.
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
Shelves at a food pantry
Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation
City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of...
Officials searching for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass