Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds

It's back to the drawing back for Kentucky's unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that...
It's back to the drawing back for Kentucky's unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system.

Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer.

This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers the company thought to be handling the massive $47 million project has suddenly gone unresponsive. To make matters worse, labor cabinet officials have learned several people with that company were recently indicted by the feds.

Our partners with the Herald Leader say the company is Minnesota-based Sagitec Solutions.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is going to seek more requests for proposals. That is basically the same as bidding out a contractor to build the system and they hope to have that done by the end of this month.

State officials believe the earliest that a new system can be online now is 2025.

