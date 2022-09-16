Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make.

The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.

Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson says they’ve teamed up to appoint a junior fire chief.

In the past, they’ve appointed junior fire marshals, who participated in their annual parade. However, this junior fire chief will work with them throughout the year and will be selected through a competition.

“We’re going to have kids second through fifth grade to be able to make their own video showing how they’re coming up with a fire escape plan with their family,” Thompson said.

They’re doing it in honor of October being Fire Prevention Month and will announce the winner on October 16.

Chief Thompson hopes it’s fun for the kids involved and also makes them more interested in becoming future firefighters.

“I grew up in Sadieville and I never learned anything about the fire department. If we can get them excited about this and get them involved with this and maybe we can get a kid when he is 19 coming out of high school and give them a great opportunity to have a good career,” Thompson said.

Chief Thompson says the student should submit their entries by October 7 by posting their video to either the Georgetown or Scott County Fire Department Facebook pages.

