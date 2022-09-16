Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school has announced.

The new track facility will be located where the old Cliff Hagan Stadium stood. The new building will be named after former UK track star Jim Green, who was the first African-American athlete to graduate from UK.

