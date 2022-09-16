Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics

Money will go towards UK football’s Nutter Field House and a new indoor track complex
Nutter Field House
Nutter Field House
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school has announced.

The new track facility will be located where the old Cliff Hagan Stadium stood. The new building will be named after former UK track star Jim Green, who was the first African-American athlete to graduate from UK.

