Kentucky Newsmakers 9/18: Incoming county attorney Angela Evans; Eric Tipton with KCTCS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with incoming county attorney Angela Evans and Eric Tipton with Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Lexington will have a new county attorney sooner than expected. Longtime county attorney Larry Roberts is stepping down early and that clears the path for Angela Evans to be sworn in on September 30.

Evans defeated Roberts in the May Democratic primary and there is no Republican candidate.

Evans will begin her tenure as Lexington is dealing with a wave of gun violence and she has promised an equitable and transparent approach to enforce the law.

We’ll also hear from Eric Tipton, the Associate Vice President of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System about their offerings and success stories.

