Kentucky Newsmakers 9/18: Incoming county attorney Angela Evans; Eric Tipton with KCTCS

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with incoming county attorney Angela Evans and Eric Tipton with Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Lexington will have a new county attorney sooner than expected. Longtime county attorney Larry Roberts is stepping down early and that clears the path for Angela Evans to be sworn in on September 30.

Evans defeated Roberts in the May Democratic primary and there is no Republican candidate.

Evans will begin her tenure as Lexington is dealing with a wave of gun violence and she has promised an equitable and transparent approach to enforce the law.

We’ll also hear from Eric Tipton, the Associate Vice President of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System about their offerings and success stories.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
File photo of ambulance response.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of...
Officials searching for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?
Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers? Ring-time data obtained through an...
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
The Lisle Road Soccer Complex in Georgetown became the target of multiple acts of vandalism...
Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward