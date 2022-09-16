KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody.

Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road.

Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell.

During the fight, officials said Canada shot Chadwell. Chadwell was taken to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital, where he later died.

A warrant was issued for Canada’s arrest.

KSP says he was arrested early Friday morning by troopers in Whitley County. He is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a murder charge.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.