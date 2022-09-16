KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody.
Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road.
Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell.
During the fight, officials said Canada shot Chadwell. Chadwell was taken to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital, where he later died.
A warrant was issued for Canada’s arrest.
KSP says he was arrested early Friday morning by troopers in Whitley County. He is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a murder charge.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.