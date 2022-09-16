Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre.

Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen.

“The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.

Before the premiere, he showed his first-ever short film he shot when he was 12 years old, saying it’s incredible for him to finally have this moment, and celebrate hard work and determination.

“It is very surreal to finally see my name up in lights on the marquee. I felt like I would never get here. And now that it is, I’m like stop! I want it to slow down,” Sears said.

Sears is working on a streaming deal for the movie and hopes to have it on a platform by the end of the year.

