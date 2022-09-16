Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington was in court Friday morning.

Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on September 8. He is charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Devonia Avenue that evening for a domestic violence situation. They say Smith lived at the home with his five-year-old son, the child’s mother, who’s Adams’ daughter, and Adams.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said Smith and Ms. Adams were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach. He said Clarence Adams intervened and that’s when Smith pulled a gun.

He noted Mr. Adams left the room and called 911.

The detective said Mr. Adams came back in the house, exchanged words with Smith, and then Smith shot Adams in the chest with a shotgun. The detective said the woman and child were in the room at the time.

“Their positioning would have been between them, but they were left to the line of fire,” the detective said.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The judge determined there was probable cause and moved the case to the grand jury.

The judge decided to keep Smith’s bond at $150,000.

