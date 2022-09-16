Louisville resident dies from West Nile virus, 2 others test positive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health officials confirmed that a Louisville resident has died from West Nile virus and two others have tested positive in Jefferson County.

Last year, there were three human cases of West Nile, but no deaths. In 2020, there were no human cases or deaths, a release from the Department of Health and Wellness said.

Health officials said mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus are not unusual during this type of year. Mosquitoes with the virus continue to be found by the department in several areas.

In most cases, people infected with West Nile show relatively mild symptoms, if any at all. Less than 1% of people infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis, the release said.

Most at risk for severe disease are those 60 years or older and those with certain medical conditions like cancer, diabetes and kidney disease.

Anyone who has received an organ transplant is also at risk for serious illness, health officials said.

The department encouraged people to use insect repellent when going outside, specifically repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products.

They also recommended people wear long sleeves when outside. It is possible for mosquitoes to bite through thin clothing, so be sure to spray clothes with repellent for extra protection.

The health department said to not apply repellents containing permethrin directly to the skin.

The department conducts mosquito fogging in areas where West Nile virus has been detected. To check if your area has been fogged or will be fogged, call the mosquito hotline, 502-574-6641, or visit the department’s website

People can make a complaint about mosquitos in their neighborhood by calling Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000.

