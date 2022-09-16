Officials searching for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are searching for an inmate who failed to return from a court ordered pass.

City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections from a court ordered pass on Thursday.

She was released at 8:47 a.m. and was scheduled to return at 7:00 p.m., but failed to do so.

Collins was being held on charges of second degree burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information about where Collins might be should contact the Lexington Police Department.

