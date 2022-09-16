Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward

Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An ordinance is moving forward in Scott County to protect the county’s parks and the people who use those parks.

Earlier this week, the Scott County Fiscal Court had a first reading for the ordinance which, if passed, will bring punishments for people who use ATVs, mini bikes or other motorized vehicles on Scott County Parks and Recreation property.

“You want to protect those resources, number one,” said Joe Pat Covington, the county’s judge-executive. “Make sure those resources are in best condition.”

Covington says the Parks and Rec Director, Kimberly Rice, brought it to their attention as an idea after multiple acts of vandalism hit the county’s parks this past spring.

The Lisle Road Soccer Complex is still a work in progress, but that work was setback by people driving on its fields.

“If you’ve got a bunch of tire tracks in a soccer field, it’s not very good, so I think this is a step in the right direction,” Covington said.

Covington says offenders could pay a fine between $25 and $100, plus restitution for any damages dealt to property. But he says more importantly, it allows police to enforce these prohibitions however they see fit.

“Most likely our law enforcement, if they see someone, will give them a warning,” said Covington. “But it gives them the discretion to do their job.”

Covington says a second reading will occur during the next meeting next Thursday, September 22.

Youth soccer club Georgetown FC plays on the fields at Lisle Rd. which were damaged last spring. The club released a statement to WKYT regarding the situation, thanking the community’s leaders for working to protect and preserve their recreational spaces. They called it a necessary step and hope the penalties will deter any future destruction.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
File photo of ambulance response.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of...
Officials searching for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?
What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers? Ring-time data obtained through an...
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays