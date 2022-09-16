TRAFFIC ALERT: Parking restrictions in State St. area ahead of Saturday’s football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for the State Street area ahead of Saturday’s football game.

No parking signs will be posted on the following streets in the State Street area.

No parking will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Any vehicle in violation will be towed.

All parking ordinances, including a prohibition on parking in yards, will be enforced.

Crescent Avenue (the entire street)

State Street (the entire street)

University Avenue (the entire street)

Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Conn Terrace

Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Floral Park

Forest Park Road (the entire street)

Floral Park (the entire street)

