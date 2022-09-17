Ally Blake’s Forecast | A kicking off a nice and warm weekend

By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a beautiful day here in the bluegrass with a little more summer heat on the way.

Let’s get to it! Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.

On Monday, showers will return to the region. If you are looking for this to be some kind of earth-moving rain... it will not be that. These rain chances will be mainly scattered around the region. Most of you will be dry but I can’t rule out some showers in our region.

What’s funny about the change of the seasons is that we have a cold front that will go through on Friday and bring a season switcher to us. I think highs will run in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday and back to the 70s on Friday.

I hope you all have a great day!

