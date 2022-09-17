Ally Blake’s Forecast | More clouds and warmer temps on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! After a nice and warm day featuring a Cats win, we couldn’t ask for a better day. Tomorrow looks to be similar just a bit warmer and cloudier.

Let’s get to it! The rest of the evening features sunny skies and temps dropping from the low 80s to the upper 60s. Likely waking up on Sunday we see a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low to mid-60s. More clouds are likely throughout the day as temps rise to the mid-80s. This will usher a weak front to kick off the work week. That will give us an isolated chance to see some showers to start off the work week. Most of us remain dry and warm. Temps will rise to the upper 80s. Felling way more like July than the first of fall. That of course comes in midweek along with our next strong cold front. It brings a scattered rain chance into the weekend. This will also drop temps back to the 70s.

I hope you all have a great evening!

