Black Gold Festival wraps up Saturday night, Noah Thompson set to perform

Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson(Noah Thompson's Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Gold Festival is in its final day for the 2022 season.

Saturday morning, hundreds gathered along the streets of downtown Hazard to watch the parade go through. Several WYMT staff members rode in the parade.

American Idol winner and Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is set to perform downtown at 8:00 p.m.

The concert is free.

You can watch WYMT’s Friday coverage of the festival below:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

