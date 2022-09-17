Levis helps No. 9 Kentucky shut out Youngstown State 31-0

Wildcats’ defense records first shutout since 2009
Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (10) throws the ball away while being tackled...
Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (10) throws the ball away while being tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday.

Ranked in the top 10 ranking for the first time since October 2007, the Wildcats followed up last week’s SEC win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins in the inaugural meeting.

Kentucky outgained YSU 472-196 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 in September 2009 and gave Wildcats coach Mark Stoops a victory over his hometown school. Levis posted his second 300-yard effort in three games, completing 27 of 35 attempts for 377 with sparkling catches by his receivers.

