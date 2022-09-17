Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of...
Officials searching for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass
Lexington police have arrested Steven Smith in a deadly shooting on Devonia Ave.
Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
Martin A. Canada, 48
KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect
PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in...
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a beautiful day here in the bluegrass with a little more...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A kicking off a nice and warm weekend
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine’s advances