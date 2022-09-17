WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5

Friday night highlights
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 (09/16/2022)

Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.

Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 2 (09/16/2022)

Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 2: Boyle County at Bowling Green, Scott County at Dunbar, Woodford County at Franklin County, Bourbon County at Great Crossing, and Pulaski County at Madison Southern.

Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 3 (09/16/2022)

Week 5: High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Mercer County at Southwestern, Corbin at Somerset, Pineville at Berea.

