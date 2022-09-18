Ally Blake’s Forecast | Temps to climb and rain chances to increase

Sunday Forecast
ally fastcast
ally fastcast
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! Another nice, dry, and warm day is on tap here in Kentucky. Tomorrow features a small chance of rain, but most of us will stay dry!

Let’s get to it! Waking up this morning we see a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low to mid-60s. More clouds are likely throughout the day as temps rise to the mid-80s. This will usher a weak front to kick off the work week. That will give us an isolated chance to see some showers to start off the work week. Most of us remain dry and warm. Temps will rise to the upper 80s, almost near 90 degrees. Feeling way more like July than the first of fall. Eventually, a strong cold front will pass through mid-week giving us that more fall-like feel. Of course, it brings a scattered to isolated rain chance into the end of the week and the weekend. This will also drop temps back to the 70s.

I hope you all have a great day!

