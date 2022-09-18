Big strike plays propel Morehead State to 49-14 victory

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Football scored touchdowns on three plays of more than 50 yards and also blocked a pair of kicks as the Eagles delighted a Family Weekend crowd of better than 7,000 with a 49-14 victory over Kentucky Christian Saturday at Jayne Stadium.

The Eagles (1-2) got a career-high four-touchdown passing day from quarterback Grady Cramer, two to receiver Christian Graves, while running back James Louisrushed for a career-high 125 yards on just eight carries and scored twice. He also did not lose a single yard. Morehead State also saw safety Cooper Krezek block a field goal and defensive back Lukas Reynolds get his hands on a blocked punt.

The Eagle offense generated 500 yards, including a career-high 290 passing from Cramer. MSU also rushed for 210 yards as a unit, the most since gaining more than 300 against Butler last fall.

Louis scored on runs from 13 and 65 yards, while Graves hauled in TD catches of 22 and 25 yards. Cramer connected with wideouts Gunnison Bloodgood (55 yards), and Kenny Lewis, Jr. (50 yards) on long scoring plays as well.

KCI had its share of big plays, too, gaining 418 total yards. The Knights’ two scores came on a 66-yard TD pass and a 62-yard interception return to the end zone.

Krezek led the defensive unit, which came up with five sacks. The Kansas City native disrupted KCU’s offensive game plan to tune of eight total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one pass breakup, the blocked kick, and a tackle for loss on a fourth down play.

The home team raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first nine minutes of action, with Graves’ TD and Louis’ two rushing scores.

Following KCU’s score, Cramer and Bloodgood connected on the 55-yard scoring strike on a fourth down conversion try as Bloodgood caught a pass in stride and beat the defenders to paydirt.

The Eagles led 28-14 at the half before scoring once in the third frame and twice in the final 15 minutes. Running back chance Harris added a one-yard TD scramble as well. Cramer completed passes to 10 different receivers, led by Lewis with 77 yards. Kicker Nathan Hazlettalso stayed perfect this season, converting all seven PAT tries tonight. He is now 9-for-9 this year and 4-of-4 on field goals.

Defensively Devon ConnorsandWade Aceyeach had 1.5 tackles for loss as MSU totaled 11 stops behind the Knights’ lines of scrimmage. Up next, Morehead State opens PFL play at Stetson at 1 p.m. ET next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.