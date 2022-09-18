Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking Fall-Like Temperatures
Thanks to a high pressure we’ve enjoyed some spectacular weather, but I am tracking big changes...
Thanks to a high pressure we’ve enjoyed some spectacular weather, but I am tracking big changes for next week.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ve enjoyed some spectacular weather, but I am tracking big changes for next week.

A weather maker, to our north, will spark a few showers and storms, early in the week. A more powerful weather maker, a cold front, will sweep across Central and Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday into Thursday, sparking showers and storms.

Cooler and drier air will settle in, behind this front, as we end the week. Highs cool from around 90 on Wednesday to the lower 70s by Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

