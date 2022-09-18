Kentucky up one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football moves up to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday.

The Wildcats switch places with Oklahoma State, who dropped one spot to No. 9. There was no other movement in the top ten in week four.

1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. Oklahoma 7. USC 8. Kentucky 9. Oklahoma State 10. Arkansas

Kentucky defeated Youngstown State, 31-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 overall.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.