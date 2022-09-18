Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of Lexington Division of...
19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody.

19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.

She was arrested on Saturday and booked in the Fayette County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

Collins is now being held on a new charge of Escape in the Second Degree along with her previous burglary and theft charges.

