Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody.
19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
She was arrested on Saturday and booked in the Fayette County Detention Center early Sunday morning.
Collins is now being held on a new charge of Escape in the Second Degree along with her previous burglary and theft charges.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.