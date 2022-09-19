Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Summer to Fall This Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a big week of weather changes across the region as we go from summer temps to tall temps in a flash. This happens as the first of two deep troughs digs into the eastern half of the country over the next week to 10 days.

Let’s begin this Monday weather party with what’s happening out there today. Temps range from the upper 70s to middle 80s through the region with some gusty showers and thunderstorms working in from the northwest.

A lingering shower or storm will linger into Tuesday with temps back into the 80s on a gusty southwest wind.

Big changes are set to follow.

Ahead of this setup, Wednesday is the toastiest day we will see until next summer. Highs reach 85-90 across central and eastern Kentucky with 90-95 possible in the west. Winds will be very gusty as a cold front gets set to slam in here with showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The air behind this is crisp and brings highs in the 60s for a few days. Lows will drop deep into the 40s Friday and Saturday.

This will be followed up by another deep trough diving in next weekend into early next week. This brings our next chance for gusty showers and storms by late Saturday and Sunday. More chilly air blows in.

